Jason Derulo is now a dad as he shares emotional birth video

Jason Derulo is now a dad! The 31-year-old singer shared the wonderful news to his 7.7M Instagram followers on Tuesday evening, announcing the birth of his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes.

“The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home,” the new dad lovingly wrote, revealing the traditional name the couple chose for their son, who is taking after his father.

The name Jason is a classical and traditional Greek name, which can also be traced to Greek mythology. In Greek it means ‘healer’ as it’s derived from the Greek word ‘iaomai’ which means ‘to heal’.

“He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes,” Derulo sweetly added alongside an emotional video which shows the couple’s journey to parenthood.

The video starts off with their pregnancy photo shoot, bringing us along in the car ride to the hospital where Jena gave birth, giving us glimpses of her in labour and shares the magical moment after their baby boy arrived and was placed on Derulo’s bare chest for some special skin-to-skin time.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Jena shared a series of adorable photos with their new little bundle of joy. “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king,” the new-mum wrote, adding, “Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed,” Jenna gushed before going on to reveal the date he was born, which was two weeks ago, on May 8.

Huge congratulations to both of the new parents on this exciting adventure!