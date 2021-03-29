Jason Derulo is expecting his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes

Jason Derulo is going to be a dad! On Sunday evening the 31-year-old singer shared the exciting news that his model girlfriend Jena Frumes is expecting their first child.

Taking to Instagram, the dad-to-be shared a sweet video montage of himself and Jena on a beach in the Bahamas, showing off their growing baby bump. Towards the end of the video, they had written ‘coming soon’ in the sand.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life,” Derulo captioned their announcement video.

Meanwhile, Jena shared a beautiful photo of the pair to her own Instagram account. “Mom & Dad,” the 26-year-old mum-to-be captioned the post, which showed Jason lovingly holding her baby bump.

Jason and Jena met at the gym shortly before the pandemic started in January last year and seemingly hit it off, as they started dating not long afterwards. Judging by the number of TikTok dances the couple film together and the amount of photos they both share with the other, we’d say they’re absolutely smitten.

On January 22 this year, Jena shared a touching tribute to her boyfriend on their one year anniversary. "Babyyyyyy you are literally a dream come true! I love loving you! My better half, best friend, missing puzzle piece, protector, happiness and my motivation," Jena lovingly wrote, adding, "You are such an extraordinary human I LOVEEEEE you to infinity @jasonderulo & although I can’t stand when you get crumbs in the bed & never put the lids back on things I wouldn’t change a thing about you. Happy anniversary my love 1/21/20"

In an interview with Page Six last Summer, Derulo revealed that he’s “getting to that age” when you begin to think about starting a family. When asked about his “baby fever” in relation to the number of videos he was posting with his niece Skyler, Jason said, “You know, I think I'm getting to that age, you know what I'm saying? So, I don't know.”

Huge congratulations to both Jason and Jena — what an exciting new adventure!