Janette Manrara shares update after daughter’s hospital visit

Janette Manrara has shared a health update on her daughter Lyra.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer welcomed her first child, Lyra, into the world in July 2023 with her husband, Aljaž Škorjanec.

Yesterday, Janette revealed her daughter was unwell and had to spend time in hospital because she was ‘struggling to breathe’.

After being seen by doctors, Janette and Lyra are back home and the 40-year-old has revealed why her daughter was ill while also reaching out to fans to thank them for their messages concerning Lyra.

Opening up to her 598K Instagram followers on her Stories, Manrara posted a video to say, “Hello everyone, just wanted to come on here and say thank you for all your messages regarding Lyra”.

“Yeah she got really unwell – first time I've had to actually take it to the hospital but she was struggling to breathe”.

“We found out she had croup but a really bad case of croup and it wasn’t budging with just you know paracetamol and stuff at home but luckily she's much much better the crazy heavy breathing has slowed down”.

Janette continued, “Still has a bit of a cough and she’s still sick but not anywhere near as bad as she was but the staff there at the hospital were just so amazing and you know I just felt such a sense of gratitude for anybody that works looking after people, especially children”.

“It's a job that I think all of us kind of take for granted that exists and as a mother now, or a parent really, it just calmed me so much to be around such loving people that looked after her so well so we're all okay”.

When first revealing her tot was in hospital, Janette explained, “Been in hospital all day w/ Lyra. She is a little unwell but she is getting better and the nurses and doctors have been incredible at looking after her”.

“These days are tough, but it fills me with gratitude for all of the individuals who take care of us and especially our children everyday. They are real heroes. Hopefully we get to go home tonight. To all the doctors, nurses, hospital staff… [thank you]”.