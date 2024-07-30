Janette Manrara shares sweet insight into daughter’s first birthday

Janette Manrara has opened up about her daughter’s first birthday.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer welcomed her first child, Lyra, into the world in July of last year with her husband, Aljaž Škorjanec.

As little Lyra turned one year old over the weekend, Janette shared an insight into the special birthday celebrations she, Aljaž and their daughter enjoyed together as a family.

On Instagram, Manrara shared a carousel of photos and videos to her 596K Instagram followers that reveal how Lyra spent her first birthday.

The pictures show the tot out for a meal with her family as waiters bring a cake over to her table and sing Happy Birthday.

Other snaps show the at-home party they enjoyed with Aljaž’s parents and grandmother along with Ladybird-themed decor and cakes.

In the caption of the post, Janette wrote, “We’ve had the most amazing weekend celebrating Lyra! @aljazskorjanec parents and grandmother came over to spend time with/ her for her birthday and they brought along some beautiful lady bug decorations and cupcakes w/ Lyra’s many faces! Haha!”.

“We spent the day having a perfect family lunch, w/ a beautiful cake, and cuddles and love all day at home in the garden as the sun came out for our little sunshine! It was quaint, and warm and full of love”.

The 40-year-old closed off by adding, “Thank you so much for all of the beautiful birthday wishes! We are so happy in our little family bubble”.

To mark Lyra’s first birthday, Janette penned a heartwarming tribute to her on social media.

The pro dancer wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday Lyra Rose. Words cannot express how deep our love is for you. You are our world. We will be here for you always, every step of the way”.

“Life is the biggest and most beautiful adventure. Here’s to many adventures around the sun together as a family. We love you little sunshine”.