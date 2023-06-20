Janette Manrara shares pregnancy update after ‘tough night’

Janette Manrara has shared an honest pregnancy update as she prepares to welcome her first child into the world.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star announced she was expecting a little one with her husband Aljaž Škorjanec back in February after revealing the couple were struggling with fertility issues.

As she revealed she is now in the ‘final stages’ of pregnancy, Janette has opened up about the ‘tough night’ she experienced last night.

Credit: Janette Manrara Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the professional dancer told her 532K followers about the latest pregnancy symptom she is experiencing as her blossoming baby bump continues to grow.

“Hi team, I thought I’d keep it real and say I had an awful, awful night’s sleep last night. My back is starting to really hurt because the belly’s getting big”.

“So I’m doing a lot of stretching and I’m trying to kind of keep myself mobile, but the night’s are proving to be a little bit tough and last night was really tough”.

Janette continued, “I don’t think I got more than like two hours now in the morning straight through. The joys of being pregnant in the last few stages”.

“But nothing a good OJ and maybe a nap in the afternoon cannot fix”, she cheerily said before adding how grateful she is that back pain has been the worst of her symptoms.

“Also though in hindsight if back pain is the worst that I’ve been dealing with so far then I’m very grateful and I keep saying it but I’m counting my blessings with this pregnancy”.

“Back pain is all I have to deal with, it’s fine, a hot water bottle can fix that. Baby is growing big and healthy and that’s the most important thing”.

Giggling, the 39-year-old went on to say, “Mama can deal with some back pain and I can sleep… at some point”.

“I genuinely do count my blessings of having had an amazing pregnancy because I know it’s not the case for many women out there”.