Janette Manrara opens up about wanting daughter to be trilingual

Janette Manrara has been opening up about her hopes for her daughter’s future.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star welcomed her first child, Lyra, into the world in July with her husband, Aljaž Škorjanec.

When sharing an insight into the languages she and her husband are teaching their daughter, Janette admitted that she hopes her daughter will be able to speak English and Spanish, since Manrara’s family is Cuban, and also Slovenian because Aljaž is from Slovenia.

While answering a Q&A on her Instagram Stories from some of her 596K followers, Janette was asked many questions relating to motherhood.

One of the questions asked if Lyra will be bilingual when she is older.

The 40-year-old revealed she and Aljaž are hoping she will be trilingual as she explained, “We’re hoping she may be trilingual: English, Slovenian, Spanish. Sticking to English for now, mixed w/ Slovenian so she can communicate w/ her cousins and family in Slovenia (my family speak English)”.

Credit: Janette Manrara Instagram

“I did some research and children w/ 3 languages from the get-go may/may not suffer from identity crisis”.

She went on to add, “Really want her to feel British as she is, and then understand where mama and papa come from and their culture”.

Janette was also asked what the ‘best thing about being a mum’ is, to which she responded by confessing, “Everything!! But especially her smile and these kind of moments”, alongside a sweet video of her making Lyra laugh by tickling her.

Opening up more about being a mum, another fan asked Janette if she has ‘established a routine’ with her daughter.

The pro dancer replied by stating, “Every time we have one, Lyra has other plans! Haha! She is however such a happy baby so we go w/ it”.

“We have a bit of a routine for her that we follow, but always take her lead on it. I think the consistency is that there is no consistency”, she added with a laughing emoji.