Jana Kramer updates fans following hospitalisation during babymoon

Jana Kramer has shared a health update after she was hospitalised during her babymoon.

Jana is currently expecting a baby boy with her fiancé Allan Russell. She is already mum to seven-year-old Jolie and four-year-old Jace, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Caussin.

While the former One Tree Hill actress and her fiancé were on their babymoon over the weekend ahead of their little one’s arrival, Jana unfortunately had to spend two days in hospital after she and Allan landed in Florida for their trip.

While hospitalised, Jana was diagnosed with a bacterial infection which had spread to her kidneys.

Now that she has been discharged, the 39-year-old has shared an update with her fans on how she is after leaving the hospital.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jana shared a selfie to her 2M followers and wrote, “Took an early flight to get home this morning and just woke up from an epic nap. Gonna relax and then kid snuggles later”, she added followed by a heart emoji.

When opening up about her time in hospital yesterday, Kramer highlighted the importance of taking care of your health.

Alongside photos of her in a hospital bed as well as a video of her baby boy’s heartbeat, Jana explained, “Well. Our babymoon didn’t go as planned but there were some lessons learned. First off and most important, baby is good. Swipe to hear his sweet heartbeat”.

“The back pain I’ve been dealing with for weeks wasn’t just back pain. Lesson number one…don’t just brush off pain, because it can be more serious than u think. So many times (moms especially) just brush off pain because we are the last ones to take care of ourselves”.

“When I posted about my back hurting a week ago I just had chalked it up to pregnancy and didn’t tell the doctors because back pain is “normal” so “don’t be a wimp” is what I thought. Then someone very sweet in my dms sent me a message that it could possibly be my kidney. (I’ve since thanked her for her dm)”.

The former 90210 actress continued, “But not wanting to ruin our babymoon or be sometimes how I can be (slight hypochondriac…and que my closests friends to laugh at slight) we boarded the plane to Florida”.

“When we landed I just couldn’t handle the pain anymore and I started to feel even more sick so we went to the hospital. Long story short it was a bad bacterial infection that got into the kidneys”.

Jana went on to say, “This resulted in a 2 day stay in hospital and antibiotics because I let it get passed where I should have. So. Lesson. Listen to ur body. Ur not a baby or inconveniencing people. If u hurt, talk to ur doctor”.

Credit: Jana Kramer Instagram

“Leaving things for too long or not taking care of yourself when ur not feeling good can become very serious. Also shout out to this amazing man who I begged to go sleep at the beautiful hotel he got for us but instead slept on a pull out chair”.

Kramer closed off by adding, “*Tip… Find u a man who doesn’t make u feel bad or leave ur side when ur not feeling good. Shout out to the nurses at Good Samaritan hospital in west palm. Y’all were the sweetest”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to share supportive messages for the expectant mum.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause wrote, “So sorry you had to deal with that-but happy you are ok”.

“Aww im so glad you and baby are ok”, penned Married At First Sight’s Jamie Otis Hehner. The Bachelor’s Ashley Iaconetti Haibon added, “Thank goodness you’re both ok!”.