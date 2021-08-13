Jamie Spears reportedly steps down as Britney’s conservator

The #FreeBritney movement just took a very big turn as it’s been reported that Britney’s father, Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as her conservator.

Britney has been under her father’s conservatorship since 2008, when she experienced severe mental health problems resulting in her hospitalisation. This gave her father, Jamie Spears, control over her financial and personal affairs including her career, living situation and physical care.

The court had initially granted Britney’s father conservatorship on a temporary basis, however, it was then made permanent a few months later, leaving Britney still under her father’s control 13 years later.

In recent months, Britney has been advocating for herself and demanding that this conservatorship come to an end once and for all, and has pressed charges against her father for conservatorship abuse.

However, TMZ has now reported that Jamie’s lawyers are filing legal documents that will see him removed as Britney’s conservator.

“There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests,” the statement reads.

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

The statement continues, “Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears' father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests.”

Meanwhile, Britney’s new lawyer, Matthew Rosengart has respond to these developments, as he said to TMZ, “We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognise that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.”

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears's sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately,” Rosengart added.