Jamie Redknapp marries pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson-Lourie

Huge congratulations are in order for former England footballer Jamie Redknapp and his pregnant partner, Frida Andersson-Lourie, who have officially tied the knot!

Five months after announcing that they’re expecting their first child together, the happy couple said ‘I do’ at Chelsea Registry Office.

As reported by OK! Magazine, Jamie and Swedish model Frida got married today, October 18, in a low-key ceremony surrounded by his parents, Harry and Sandra Redknapp, who served as witnesses, along with his two sons.

Their nuptials come mere weeks before the happy couple are due to welcome a new addition to their family, as Frida is reportedly expecting to give birth to their first bundle of joy this coming November.

Credit: @jamie.redknapp

However, while this might be the couple’s first baby together, neither of them are new to the parenting game, with Jamie already being a proud dad to his two children, 17-year-old Charley and 12-year-old Beau whom he shares with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Frida is also a loving mother to her four children from her previous marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

This past August, one year after the pair were said to have started dating, both Jamie and Frida shared gorgeous photos from their lavish holiday in Santorini, Italy, featuring snaps of Frida’s blossoming baby bump.

“Beautiful escape from the beginning til the end,” Frida wrote in the caption, alongside a stunning snap of the pair side-by-side in an infinity pool, overlooking the majestic Italian views.