Jamie Redknapp & Frida Andersson are reportedly expecting baby #1

Congratulations might be in order for the former England footballer Jamie Redknapp and his model girlfriend Frida Andersson who are reportedly expecting their first child together.

However, while this might be the couple’s first baby together, neither of them are new to the parenting game, with Jamie already being a proud dad to his two children, 16-year-old Charley and 12-year-old Beau whom he shares with his ex-wife Louise.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Frida is also a loving mother to her four children from her previous marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, the happy couple are expecting their first child together, who is due to arrive this November. The insider explains that Jamie and Frida, who have been dating since last August, “are absolutely delighted”.

“They’ve been virtually inseparable in lockdown, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength.”

“The couple started telling their nearest and dearest last week,” the source explains, adding, “Jamie’s been telling pals he’s really excited to be a dad again — less excited about the sleepless nights, and ­nappy-changing.”

At this time, both Jamie and Frida have yet to either publicly confirm or deny the reports that they are expecting their first child together.