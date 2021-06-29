Jamie Lynn Spears breaks her silence on Britney’s conservatorship

Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn has finally broken her silence following Britney’s shocking court hearing last week.

Appealing for her freedom and for her conservatorship to end, 39-year-old Britney appeared in a LA courtroom last Thursday, where she revealed quite a few disturbing details about her father’s control over her life and the impact it’s had on her.

Now, days later, former Disney star Jamie Lynn has broken her silence and taken to social media to share her devoted love and support for her big sister. “I just want to take a second to address a few things,” 30-year-old Jamie Lynn said in a series of Instagram Stories.

“The only reason I hadn't before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly that it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do. But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feeI I need to say.”

@jamielynnspears

“Since the day I was born, I've only loved, adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls**t. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness.”

“I have made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister,” the Zoey 101 star confessed, adding, “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would have liked me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after.”

“I paid my freakin bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything, because my sister knows I love and support her… I'm not my family. I'm my own person. And I'm speaking for myself.”

“I’m so proud of her for using her own voice. I'm so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago – oh, not in a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters. So, I’m very proud that she’s taken that step.”

Concluding her video message, Jamie Lynn said, “If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100% because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she's happy. So let's keep praying. That's all.”

This comes nearly one week after pop icon Brintey Spears stood up in a courtroom, pleading for her father Jamie to no longer be in control of her life, as she explained, “This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life! I've worked my whole life. I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone. I'm tired of feeling alone.”