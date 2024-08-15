Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan give insight into Freaky Friday 2

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have been dishing out details about the upcoming sequel to their hit 2003 movie Freaky Friday.

The second instalment of the film, Freakier Friday, was confirmed to be in the making earlier this year and will be released in 2025.

Now, Curtis and Lohan have been opening up about working on the project together and revealed there will be familiar faces coming back, as well as ‘more body swaps’ than the original flick.

During an interview with IMBd, Jamie Lee teased that the production team, “came up with a great story – we can’t say much about it”, before Lindsay shared, “It’s the right amount of funny, the right amount of freaky”.

"As you know, the movie’s called Freakier Friday so the movie is just freakier in all aspects. It’s funnier, and there’s more physical comedy. The switches are freakier”, Curtis added.

Confirming the return of some original cast members, Jamie Lee went on to admit, “Mark Harmon is freakier, Chad Michael Murray is freakier, everybody’s freakier”.

Lindsay then revealed what it’s been like to be back on set with her former co-stars as she explained, “It’s been so much fun. It feels like a rhythm that never stopped”.

Lohan also revealed, “There’s a new song in this that’s really beautiful”, as she confirmed the return of her character’s band Pink Slip.

“Pink Slip is returning in full force with a lot of love in their hearts. And it’s so much fun. And it feels like the band never left each other”.

When Lindsay previously shared her excitement with People that the sequel was in the process, she confessed she was, “just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it.”

“Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this”.

When the title of the movie was confirmed to fans at a Disney fan event, D23, earlier this month, Curtis stated, “Boy, did the @disneyd23 fans TAKE OUR BREATH AWAY with their reaction and approval if the new title and production!”.