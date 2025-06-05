Jamie Laing & Sophie Habboo unveil family’s reactions to their pregnancy

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have shared their loved ones’ adorable reactions to their baby news!

Earlier this week, the former Made In Chelsea stars confirmed that they are expecting their first child together. Jamie and Sophie’s pregnancy announcement came just a few weeks after they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Now, as they continue to bask in the excitement of welcoming their first child, Jamie and Sophie have chosen to share their family and friends’ reactions to the news!

Earlier today, Jamie took to Instagram to post a video montage of FaceTime calls, during which the expectant parents told their nearest and dearest that they will soon be welcoming a baby.

In his caption of his video, the 36-year-old simply tagged his wife, along with a red heart emoji.

Following the sweet montage, many of the couple’s fellow stars have since been expressing their congratulations.

“YEAAAHHHHH BABBBYYYYYY!!” exclaimed Oliver Proudlock, who starred in Made In Chelsea alongside Jamie and Sophie.

Credit: Sophie Habboo / Instagram

“Best news everrrrrrrrr,” replied Rivals actress Emily Atack.

“Awwww congratulations,” added Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu.

On Tuesday (June 4), Jamie and Sophie delighted their fanbase when they revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

At the time, the parents-to-be took to Instagram to upload a video of themselves at their first pregnancy scan, as Jamie filmed Sophie’s reaction to the ultrasound.

On the day of their announcement, Jamie and Sophie spoke about their baby news for the first time to their BBC Radio 1 listeners.

“When we first found out, I was gaming. It was on a weekend,” Jamie recalled, with Sophie joking: “In his boxers, on the sofa!”

“You were acting a bit shifty and then you came over to me, and you were crying. I thought I had done something terribly wrong, which is normally the case. And you said to me…” Jamie continued, before Sophie exclaimed: “‘We’re pregnant!’"