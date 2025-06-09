Jamie Laing & Sophie Habboo give first insight into their pregnancy

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have opened up for the first time about their pregnancy!

Last week, the former Made In Chelsea stars announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Now, as they prepare to become parents for the first time, Jamie and Sophie have chosen to share more about their pregnancy.

Credit: Sophie Habboo / Instagram

Speaking on the first episode of their re-branded podcast, NearlyParents, the parents-to-be confirmed that they started trying for a baby last year.

“This was like drawing blood from a stone for a good year for me, from Jamie. He was like, ‘Yeah, we’ll try today’, he didn’t come home tonight. ‘Yeah, we’ll try tomorrow,’ no, got a sore toe or something, so he couldn’t possibly. That’s what it was like for quite some time,” Sophie teased.

“We’ve really come a long way, because suddenly, something changed and you were like, ‘I’m so ready!’” the 30-year-old recalled.

Jamie went on to gush: “To get emotional for a second, we are incredibly lucky. We are beyond lucky, because the stars aligned, the moon aligned, everything aligned. We were able to fall pregnant, which is insane.”

Sophie went on to detail the moment she “just knew” that she had fallen pregnant.

“I was so f***ing hot. I thought someone had just shoved a furnace inside my body. Every night, I was like, ‘[gasp]’, and I was like, ‘Something is not normal with my body,’ but I didn’t want to do a test,” she noted.

Describing his reaction as “purely floating”, Jamie continued: “I thought, ‘I’ve got a good six months to a year of trying’. I found out that you can only ovulate one day a month. I was like, ‘Okay, one day a month, it’s going to take us six times. That’s what’s going to happen.’ When you told me, I was like, ‘What?!’”

The 36-year-old later praised his wife: “This is the beginning of whatever journey we’re going through. I had no idea of the emotional journey that you go on, how your body changes. I just didn’t understand the extreme things that go on. Since having read stuff, I am in awe of what you go through, truly."