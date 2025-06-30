Jamie Laing & Sophie Habboo announce pregnancy reality series

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo are returning to reality TV!

The former Made In Chelsea stars have announced that they are set to release a brand-new reality show, with the working title Jamie and Sophie: Raising Chelsea. The 30-minute episodes will document their pregnancy with their first child.

Jamie and Sophie – who tied the knot in 2023 – revealed earlier this month that they are expecting their first child together.

Earlier today, the parents-to-be took to social media to confirm that they will be releasing their new reality show later this year, in collaboration with Disney+.

Along with a new photoshoot of the happy couple, Disney+ penned in a statement: “Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, the nation’s favourite ‘nearly parents’, will star in a new Original series as they take on their biggest challenge and greatest joy yet… parenthood. Coming soon, exclusively to Disney+”.

On his own Instagram stories, Jamie took the opportunity to express his excitement about the new project.

“Guys… BIG NEWS… Sophie and I have been keeping something secret from you but we can finally say. We're filming something insanely exciting with Disney that will be coming to you soon,” the 36-year-old wrote.

Jamie added: “You've followed our lives for so many years and this is the next part of that!!! This is going to be amazing and we can't wait for you all to watch it!!!!! LET'S GO.”

Sophie also revealed her anticipation for the new series, as she exclaimed: “Well this is happening!!!!! 3 years sharing our lives on a podcast, and now we are ready to share our next chapter with you on Disney and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!!”

Following their surprise update, many of Jamie and Sophie’s fans have since been taking to Instagram to share their reactions so far.

“Stoppppp, this is the best news ever! Love you guys,” one follower commented.

“Omg so exciting,” another praised.

“So happy for you guys!! Can’t wait!” a third fan replied.

A release date for Jamie and Sophie’s upcoming reality series has yet to be decided.