Jamie Laing opens up about couple’s therapy with wife Sophie Habboo

Jamie Laing has revealed how couple’s therapy has helped his relationship with his wife Sophie Habboo.

After being together since in 2019, the former Made in Chelsea stars officially tied the knot at a registry office in London in April of last year, before having a second ceremony in Spain in June.

Now, 10 months into his marriage, Jamie has opened up about the reasons why the pair choose to take part in couple’s therapy.

Earlier today, Jamie appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to raise awareness about the hearing condition Tinnitus, after revealing earlier this week that he has been suffering from it for the past eight years.

During his interview, the 35-year-old went on to share an insight into couple’s therapy with Sophie.

“When tinnitus started happening, I then started getting therapy and realised that therapy was an amazing thing. I’m very lucky I can have access to it. Just from a self-awareness point of view, you suddenly start to realise, ‘Oh perhaps the way that I’m doing that isn’t right,’” he explained.

“43% of people end in divorce. I was like, I don’t want this to happen to us. I thought, ‘Why don’t we start from the very beginning – every other week, once a month, let’s go and have therapy. You can say all the things that I annoy you about’, and she was like, ‘Great, this is going to be perfect,’” he teased.

After joking that he thought he was “amazing” before therapy, Jamie went on to detail what he has learned.

"I found out that I tend to not listen a lot, and that I can do things that can be slightly jarring or irritating. And when you start to have those conversations, I really think that relationships are all about honesty,” he noted.

Speaking of his 30-year-old wife, he added: “She’s actually pretty great, if I’m totally honest. I said to her that she can sometimes… when she gets irritated with me, she doesn’t talk about it. What she does is she holds it in, and then it suddenly comes out.”