Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo reveal pregnancy with first child

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo are about to become parents!

The former Made In Chelsea stars have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple’s baby news comes just a few weeks after they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Jamie and Sophie delighted their fans when they recently took to social media to reveal their pregnancy.

In a joint post on Instagram, the reality stars uploaded a video montage of a baby scan, as proud husband Jamie filmed their reactions to seeing their unborn little one on the monitor for the first time.

In their joint caption, the parents-to-be simply penned a red heart emoji, choosing not to disclose Sophie’s due date, or if they are expecting a son or daughter.

Following their wonderful announcement, many of Jamie and Sophie’s fellow stars have since been forwarding their well-wishes.

“Congratulations guys !!!!” commented former Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague.

“Congrats guys this is SO exciting,” replied fellow Made In Chelsea alum Louise Thompson.

“Congratulations oh my goodness this is the best news ever xxx,” added former Strictly contestant Zara McDermott.

Jamie and Sophie first met in 2017, when Sophie joined the cast of E4’s Made in Chelsea. However, the pair didn't start dating until 2019.

The happy couple eventually tied the knot in London in April 2023, before hosting a more lavish wedding in Spain one month later.

In an interview with People in April, Sophie shared that the best marriage advice she received is remembering that "you're a team."

"As long as you grow together and not apart, you’ll be golden," the 30-year-old explained.

Meanwhile, Jamie detailed that he would advise people to “marry your best friend”, with the 36-year-old gushing: “The most rewarding part is getting to live this amazing life with your best mate. There’s nothing like it."