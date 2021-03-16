James McAvoy leads the line-up on tonight’s Celebrity Bake Off

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is back on our screens at last, and we for one could not be more delighted!

With the never-ending lockdowns combined with the dreary spring weather and the general heaviness of the world right now, Bake Off is exactly what we needed to cheer us up. After all, few things in life are as entertaining as watching some of our most beloved celebs battle it out for that illustrious Star Bake title.

Last week we were treated to seeing singer Alexandra Burke and Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley try their hand at baking, along with comedians Tom Allen and Rob Beckett. After a very eventful episode involving some millionaire shortbread, a technical disaster and a toilet cake sculpture, ultimately Alexandra was the champ to take home the title.

Here’s a tasty treat to look forward to next week – @AnneMarie, @Baddiel, @DameKellyHolmes and James McAvoy on The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/YbzeI46ltv — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 12, 2021

Leading the whopper line-up tonight on the second episode of the season is of course the Hollywood legend, James McAvoy. Joining him in the Bake Off tent will be Olympic champion, Dame Kelly Holmes, British comedian, David Baddiel along with singer-songwriter and mentor on The Voice, Anne-Marie.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be judging these celebs through four challenges: The Signature, The Technical and The Showstopper. The question remains though, who will receive a rare Hollywood Handshake, and who will be left with a soggy bottom?

Only time will tell, which is why you need to tune into The Great Celebrity Bake Off (otherwise known as The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off) tonight on Channel 4, at 8pm!