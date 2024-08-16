Jake Quickenden shares worries about becoming a dad again

Jake Quickenden has been opening up about becoming a dad again.

In July, the former X-Factor contestant revealed the exciting news that he and his wife Sophie Church are expecting another baby together.

The pair already share three-year-old Leo together. Sophie is also a mum to her son, Freddie, whom she had during a previous relationship.

While Jake is preparing for his latest addition’s birth, he has admitted some worries he has about having another baby and the impact it will have on him as a dad and stepdad.

On Instagram, the former I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here star unveiled a heartwarming video to his 1M followers of him and Leo playing together under an apple tree.

In the caption of the post, Jake wrote, “Sometimes I worry about becoming a dad again, how can I possibly love anything like I love Leo, how do I split my time without making one jealous, how do I juggle it with being a step dad, how do I not make the same mistakes again….”.

“So many questions and so many things really worrying me. But one thing I know is I will do all I can again and love everyone of my clan with every beat of my heart”, he went on to candidly add.

Many of Quickenden’s fans headed to the comments to send supportive messages to him.

One fan wrote, “This is something everyone worries about, but it comes naturally and you’ll have so much love to give them all”.

“The fact you are even worrying about this makes you the dad all kids wish they have xx you are a family unit and you got this xx”, said another fan.

A third commenter penned, “Honestly your heart just grows xx your love for each child is so unique just like them xxx”.

Jake and Sophie shared their pregnancy news in July and last week, went on to announce that they’re expecting another baby boy.