Jaime King opens up about ‘brutal’ attack on her 4-year-old son

There are few things more terrifying to a parent than the possibility of our children being harmed. Unfortunately Jaime King, best known for Hart of Dixie, recently endured a harrowing experience when her four-year-old son James Knight Newman was attacked by a man.

According to E! News, the Beverley Hills Police Department issued a statement about the ordeal that reads:

"The four-year old child was secured in a child car seat positioned in the back seat of the vehicle as the suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child.

"In an effort to protect the child, the female driver exited the vehicle and confronted the suspect at which time he threw a can at her, striking her arm."

The 47-year-old suspect, identified as Paul Francis Floyd, has been arrested for felony child endangerment, misdemeanour battery and two counts of felony vandalism.

Jaime described the 'brutal attack' in her own statement on Instagram, saying, "My brave friend Judit Balogh used her self-defence training to try and keep the individual from harming James Knight while glass was shattering on him, as the perpetrator jumped on the roof until it collapsed, and kicked in the windows trying to get him.

"He threw a bottle at her, hitting and assaulting her, but he could never catch her. Without her bravery and selflessness, I cannot imagine the outcome. I encourage all women and men to arm themselves with the skill of self-defence training. I promise you will never know when you might need it."

A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on Apr 4, 2018 at 2:25am PDT

She thanked the other people who came to their aid, including the Beverley Hills Police Department, and wrote about the role of the paparazzi in the incident:

"I want to believe we live in a world where human integrity comes before documenting an attack. I'm saddened that the paparazzi chose to terrorize my son and I by shoving cameras in our face during an attack, whilst he was shaking and crying instead of trying to help."

Jamie shared words of compassion in her statement as well, writing, "Mental health, drug addiction, and homelessness are issues that need to be addressed, and we desperately need more resources dedicated to helping people suffering. We as a society can do better than to let those in need endanger themselves and those around them without the help they require.

A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on Apr 5, 2018 at 12:09pm PDT

"I believe strongly in our Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and our Beverly Hills Mayor Julian A. Gold and know they will not only continue to work to change the status quo but also dedicate themselves to issues that permeate California."

The 38-year-old mum concluded her statement with: "I will do all I can so that no parent, child, person will have to be victimized as we have and that those in need receive the resources necessary."

We hope Jamie and James Knight are recovering well. No family should have to feel unsafe in their daily lives.