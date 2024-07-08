Jada Pinkett Smith pens heartfelt birthday tribute to son Jaden

Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating her son Jaden’s birthday.

Jada shares Jaden with Bad Boys star Will Smith. The pair are also parents to 23-year-old Willow. Will is a dad to 31-year-old Trey, whom he shares with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

As Jaden turns 26 years old, Jada has penned a sweet tribute to him on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Girls Trip actress showcased a photo of Jaden to her 11M followers as her son’s new song Roses plays in the background.

In the caption of the post, Jada wrote, “To the one whose Kingdom resides in the sunset and knows rainbows are real and that rock-n- roll lives!”.

She also referenced Jaden’s middle name as she added, “Happy Birthday Syre! @c.syresmith”.

Many fans of the famous family took to the comments to share birthday wishes with Jaden.

One fan wrote, “Such an insanely talented family all the way around. Happy birthday, Jaden!!”.

“Happy Birthday! Hope your day is filled with Fun!”, penned a second fan.

A third commenter added, “Awwww happy blessed birthday what a beautiful caption mama”.

Jada and Will tied the knot on New Year’s Eve back in 1997, while she was expecting Jaden. They later welcomed their daughter Willow into the world in December 2000.

Last year, Jada opened up about how she and Will are trying to ‘figure out’ their marriage still.

After revealing that she and the King Richard actor had been living separate lives for a number of years, she told People, “We’re still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

“I’m going to be by his side, but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself”.