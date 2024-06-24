Jacqueline Jossa unveils insight into daughter Mia’s birthday party

Jacqueline Jossa has been celebrating!

Over the weekend, the EastEnders actress marked the sixth birthday of her youngest daughter Mia.

Although Mia’s actual birthday is tomorrow (June 25), Jacqueline and her husband Dan Osborne started the celebrations early by hosting an incredible party for their loved ones.

Now, as she prepares to honour Mia turning six tomorrow, Jacqueline has been sharing a glimpse into the weekend festivities.

Earlier today, the 31-year-old took to her Instagram account to post a video montage of Mia’s birthday bash.

The party was Lilo & Stitch themed, and included not one, but two cakes for the special birthday girl.

The first of Mia’s birthday cakes showcased the loveable blue alien Stitch on a surfboard, while the second was a striped tiered cake with Stitch figurines and Mia’s name on the top.

The decorations included a blue balloon arch with Mia’s name incorporated into it, as well as personalised sweets with ‘Mia’s 6th Birthday’ written on the packaging.

The invited guests were treated to a wealth of activities, such as painting crafts and water activities.

On her Instagram stories, Jacqueline shared a further insight into the celebrations, as she penned: “Birthday party [tick]”.

“Mia spent the day with her nearest and dearest. Thankyou everyone who made the effort to come and celebrate with Mia moo, she had the best day with you all!” the soap star continued.

“We really are so lucky to be surrounded by such fab friends and family,” Jacqueline wrote further, as she later added: “Family really is EVERYTHING.”

Jacqueline and Dan – who have been together since 2014, and tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony three years later – welcomed Mia into the world in 2018.

Before their youngest was born, the couple became parents together for the first time with the birth of their daughter Ella, who is now nine. Dan is also a dad to his son Teddy (10) from a previous relationship.