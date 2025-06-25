Jacqueline Jossa reflects on her daughters reaching huge milestones

Jacqueline Jossa has opened up about her thoughts on her children getting older.

The EastEnders actress is a mum to two daughters – 10-year-old Ella and youngster Mia, who is celebrating her seventh birthday today (June 25).

Now, as Mia turns one year older and Ella reaches a huge milestone, Jacqueline has been reflecting on how she is coping with her little ones growing up.

Earlier today, the 32-year-old took to her Instagram stories to give her fans an update on her two daughters.

“Guys, I’m feeling old. I’m having a moment. I’ve got a 10 year old. That’s been a while, she’s been 10 since February, but she did her first ‘residential’, where they stay. Only for two nights, but it’s the longest that we’ve ever gone without actually being able to contact her,” Jacqueline explained.

“We have obviously before, we’ve been away and I’ve been away for work and things like that and not seen her, but I can always call her and FaceTime her and chat to her, and she’s always with someone, like your mum or dad or dad’s mum and dad,” she detailed.

“So it’s the first time that we’ve had no contact. I’ve seen pictures and had updates, which has been lovely, but I’m like, ‘Whoa’. How have I got a kid that’s old enough to do that in the first place?” Jacqueline questioned, before going on to mention Mia’s birthday.

“And then also my little one, my little baby, the small one, the one that’s meant to be the baby, is seven years old today. It’s her birthday. Seven years old. Seven!” she exclaimed.

As well as her video update, Jacqueline also recently took the opportunity to share a meaningful birthday tribute to Mia.

“Happy 7th birthday to my littlest baby girl. You are such JOY,” the soap star penned, alongside an image of her youngest.

“Kindest heart and sassiest soul! Beautiful inside and out. I love you girly pop,” Jacqueline added sweetly.