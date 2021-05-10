J.Lo shares beautiful family photos with her 13-year-old twins

Sunday, May 9 was Mother’s Day in America, and mums all over the country marked the occasion by sharing heartfelt posts on social media, including celeb mum Jennifer Lopez.

Like many, J.Lo took to Instagram yesterday afternoon to share a series of beautiful photos, showing fans and followers how she celebrated the day.

“#MothersDay with my mommy and coconuts!” J.Lo simply wrote alongside a series of sweet snaps of herself out at a restaurant with her 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and her own mother Guadalupe Rodríguez.

In the photos, Jennifer and her family are seen grinning at the camera as they cuddle up together, having fun and taking selfies.

J.Lo also shared a stunning promo video for her beauty range yesterday, featuring herself, her daughter Emme and her mother Guadalupe. “It was my mom who instilled in us at a very young age that we could do anything,” the 51-year-old actress wrote in the caption.

“This was something that has really stayed with me. Being a mom is my greatest joy, and today I think about my mommy and all the moms out there.”

“This is your day, and I hope you are surrounded by love, gratitude and appreciation…enjoy it! #HappyMothersDay #IGotItFromMyMama #MamaGlowsBest,” she added.

Jennifer shares her 13-year-old twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 until 2014. Up until last month, J.Lo was engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

In a statement released at the time, the couple said, “We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

“We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”