J.Lo shares an inside look at her twins’ 13th birthday celebrations

Jennifer Lopez is now the proud mom to teenagers, after her kids turned 13-year-old yesterday.

Taking to social media, the 51-year-old mum shared an intimate, inside look at 13-year-old Emme and Max’s birthday celebrations, sharing a sweet video of her kids being served breakfast in bed.

“My beautiful babies are teenagers today!!” J.Lo captioned the birthday tribute, adding, “OMG!! I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm.”

“Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil’ coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love. It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since… I’m feeling so many emotions this morning…so very emotional today… so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can’t freeze time.”

“To my two caring, sensitive and special souls…who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways…your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever,” Jennifer lovingly added.

In the video she shared we can see Jennifer gleefully serving her two teenagers a lavish breakfast in bed, including pancakes and waffles, eggs and bacon. While Emme (nicknamed Lulu) and Max read their cards J.Lo sat at the foot of the bed, looking a tad emotional.

It certainly seems like both of J.Los’s teenagers are taking after their super talented mother. Throughout the day Jennifer documented their birthday celebrations on her Instagram Stories, sharing that Emme had a guitar lesson from musical legend Lenny Kravitz.

Meanwhile, her son Max enjoyed his very first singing lesson with Stevie Mackey.

Later during the day, Jennifer also shared a montage video of her children growing up over the years, including many throwback family photos and clips, with her song, One Step At A Time, playing in the background.

Captioning the sweet video, the actress and singer revealed, “I wrote this song One Step at a Time when the twins were six weeks old…”

“Max was already trying to curl up and get out of his chair… I was like ‘where are you going lil one? Where are you running off to?’ All I could think was before I know it they will be running around, and it was already going so fast and I wanted it all to slow down!! Lol. And next thing I know… boom… 13,” she lovingly wrote.