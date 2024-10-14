ITV to broadcast concert special of Girls Aloud’s reunion tour

If you missed out on the chance to go to Girls Aloud’s reunion tour, then ITV has some amazing news for you!

The broadcaster has announced that they have partnered with the iconic girlband to air a one-off concert special, recorded live from Girls Aloud’s reunion tour.

The TV concert special, which will be titled The Girls Aloud Show, will see the band’s four surviving members – Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh – take to the stage to perform their biggest hits.

ITV and Girls Aloud took to social media earlier today to share their exciting news with fans.

On Instagram, the team shared a snap of Girls Aloud, taken during their promotional photoshoot for their reunion tour.

“Something kinda ooooh is coming to @itv and @itvxofficial,” they teased in their caption, in reference to one of Girls Aloud’s most popular songs.

“The UK’s biggest arena tour of 2024 ‘The Girls Aloud Show’ will air on ITV1 – then jump over to ITVX for the extended show,” they explained further.

Following the incredible news, many Girls Aloud fans have been taking to Instagram to share their excitement.

“I cannot wait to relive it all… omg the feels,” one fan gushed.

“We need a date IMMEDIATELY…. The diary needs to be cleared for this,” another joked.

“YESSSSSS, we’ve been waiting for this can’t wait!!” a third fan added.

The Girls Aloud Show tour, which took place across the UK and Ireland earlier this year, marked the first time that the singers had performed together since the untimely death of their bandmate, Sarah Harding. The 39-year-old tragically passed away in September 2021, after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The reunion tour included several emotional tributes to Sarah, and a portion of all ticket sales was also donated to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust.

The Girls Aloud Show will air on ITV in the near future, with an official premiere date yet to be confirmed.