ITV release chilling trailer for the Finding Derek documentary

Good Morning Britain host, Kate Garraway has shared the first photos of her husband Derek Draper in hospital, as seen in the trailer for her new ITV documentary, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek.

In the trailer Kate is talking about her husband’s traumatic health battle, as she flicks through some shocking photos on her phone, showing Derek in his hospital bed.

“Derek is the sickest person the team of doctors have treated, that’s lived,” Kate says in the teaser trailer. Throughout the short clip we see 53-year-old Derek lying in his hospital bed, in various stages of consciousness.

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek documentary

Derek became diagnosed with coronavirus over a year ago, which resulted in him ending up in the ICU, and being put into a medically induced coma.

The virus has had extreme, long-lasting and unknown effects on Derek, as he’s now regained minimal consciousness and is currently unable to speak.

While Derek is no longer Covid positive, he is still far too unwell to leave the hospital, with his two children, 14-year-old Darcey and 11-year-old Billy only being allowed to visit him for the first time over Christmas.

Kate, Derek and their two children, Darcey and Billy

The documentary trailer then goes on to show us a montage of clips and photos of Derek and Kate before this tragic disease took over their lives. Kate then wonders, “Is he going to come back, or is he going to be alive but no longer the person he was?”.

The Kate Garraway: Finding Derek documentary is going to air on ITV next Tuesday, March 23 at 9pm.