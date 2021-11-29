ITV confirm ‘I’m A Celeb’ return date after Storm Arwen destroys camp

Bad news I’m A Celeb fans — it would seem the popular entertainment show won’t be returning to ITV tonight either, due to set damages made by Storm Arwen.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been cancelled for a third night in a row, after a storm hit the camp in Gwrych Castle, Wales, on Friday evening.

An ITV spokesperson has now come out to confirm when exactly the show will be able to return. Taking to social media this morning, the spokesperson said, “I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will return from tomorrow night (Tuesday 30th November) on ITV and ITV Hub with a brand new show. Ant & Dec will be back presenting live from the Castle.”

Friday evening’s episode of I’m A Celeb was pre-recorded for the first time ever, while Saturday and Sunday’s episodes weren’t able to air at all. Instead, ITV showed ‘best bits’ episodes from years gone by.

Taking to social media on Sunday afternoon, I’m A Celeb presenters Ant and Dec shared an update with the fans. “A little update for you… the site was quite badly damaged during the storm and they are in there, working around the clock to try and get it back up and running and back up to speed so we can get back on air as quickly as humanly possible,” they explained from Ant’s cottage kitchen.

“We don't know when that's going to be just yet… We'll be back with more information when we get it,” they added.

So far this season, I’m A Celeb has been riddled with drama, even though the series only started last week. Last Thursday it was announced that British broadcaster Richard Madeley had to withdraw himself from the competition after he “broke the Covid bubble”.

Richard was taken to hospital after falling ill in the early hours of Thursday morning, but was given a clean bill of health by medical professionals a few hours later. However, due to the strict Covid measures in place on the ITV show, because Richard had left the Covid bubble — which he and his campmates had created by isolating for a number of days before the series started — he was therefore not allowed to reenter the camp, and potentially bring in an infection.

“Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority,” Richard explained in a statement which he shared to Instagram. “I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle.”