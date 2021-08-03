ITV confirm ‘I’m A Celeb’ filming location for this year’s series

ITV bosses have officially confirmed the filming location for this year’s season of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! and it seems like they’re staying close to home.

That’s right, our beloved I’m A Celeb campmates are going to be returning to their new abode in Gwrych Castle, in North Wales.

While there had been hopes that the much-loved reality show would return to its original home in the Australian jungle, ongoing covid outbreaks and unpredictable lockdowns have resulted in the decision being made that the ITV show will be filmed in Wales again this year instead.

“We can confirm that we’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here!” revealed ITV boss Katie Rawcliffe

“We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the Covid situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there.”

“I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series,” she added.

Last year, for the first time ever since the show began in 2002, I’m A Celeb was filmed on British soil, setting up camp in the Welsh countryside amongst the ruins of an old castle. While the weather might have been quite a bit damper than usual, the show still proved to be a huge success.

Viewers new and old were delighted to see some of our favourite celebs enter the Castle and partake in a number of gruesome and vile challenges, all in the hopes of winning a few stars and food tokens for the camp.

A the end of it all, mum-of-three, podcast host and wife of McFly frontman, Giovanna Fletcher captured the nation's hearts and was voted Queen of the Castle.

As of now there's no word as to who might be partaking in this upcoming series of I'm A Celeb, or when exactly it might be starting. We'll make sure to keep you posted though, as soon as we find out more!