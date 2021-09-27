It’s World Tourism Day & Google shares the top tourist destinations

After a summer of staycations Dublin’s biggest park, the Phoenix Park, topped the Irish list followed by Dublin Zoo and the historic Trinity College. Across Europe the top searched tourist destination on Google Maps is the iconic Tour Eiffel in Paris followed by Basílica de la Sagrada Família in Barcelona and the Musée du Louvre in Paris.

Since the beginning of the year, the top searched tourist destinations in Ireland in Google Maps are:

Phoenix Park

Dublin Zoo

Trinity College Dublin

Tayto Park

Aviva Stadium

Guinness Storehouse

Connemara National Park

Dublin Castle

Croke Park

Powerscourt House & Gardens

Since the beginning of the year, the top searched tourist destinations in Europe on Google Maps are…

Tour Eiffel (France)

Basílica de la Sagrada Família (Spain)

Musée du Louvre (France)

Europa-Park (Germany)

Colosseo (Italy)

Plitvička jezera (Croatia)

Costiera Amalfitana (Italy)

Energylandia (Poland)

Duomo di Milano (Italy)

Camp Nou (Spain)

If you’re staycationing or planning a trip abroad Google Maps can help you find and plan your trip to all the best tourist destinations.

Energylandia, Poland

Google Maps Top Tips

Tabs are your new tick list: Use the tabs at the bottom of the app to keep track of your travel bucket list and find your next must-see destination! Check out the Updates tab to see trending, must-see spots from local experts and publishers — so you can find the best things to do no matter where you are.

Remember where you’ve been: From the new park you found to the beautiful art gallery you want to revisit, use Saved Places to view all these spots in one place. It’s perfect for reminiscing and sharing recommendations with friends.

Dodge the crowds at all costs: Time your visits around crowds with transit crowdedness information. (Bonus: it makes it easier to social distance!) Search for a tourist destination on Google Maps or tap on it in the map to see things like opening times and crowdedness predictions.

Costiera Amalfitana, Italy

Google has also, this week, launched a new set of features and initiatives to help travel businesses connect with people online:

New ways for users on Search to discover attractions, tours, or activities. – Beginning this week, when people search on Google for attractions, like the Eiffel Tower, a new tickets module will show booking links for entry admission and other options where available. Travel partners can promote their ticket booking links at zero cost — similar to the free hotel booking links introduced earlier this year. This feature is available globally in English.

Highlighting Hotel Sustainability on google.com/travel — Google have seen through Search data that people are increasingly looking for sustainable travel options. For example, searches for “eco hotel” have grown steadily since 2004 (with the exception of a drop during the early stages of the pandemic). To help make sustainable choices easier, beginning this month when you search for hotels on google.com/travel the “About” tab will show a list of hotel’s eco-friendly practices and hotels through an “eco-certified” badge next to their name.

Basílica de la Sagrada Família

Google is joining the Travalyst coalition as a founding member — to help develop a global, open model for calculating and displaying carbon emissions from air travel and to contribute to the development of similar standards for hotels.

Led by Prince Harry (The Duke of Sussex), and founded in partnership with Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com Group, Tripadvisor, and Visa, Travalyst is a non-profit organisation working to identify – and help bring about – the systemic changes needed in order for sustainable travel to be taken out of the niche, and into the mainstream.

Google’s blog on celebrating world tourism day is here with more details.