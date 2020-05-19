It’s over! Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green end marriage

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have ended their relationship after nearly 10 years of marriage. The couple, who started dating in 2004, have vowed to remain friends.

Speaking about their break-up, Brian Austin Green said that they have been separated since the end of 2019.

"I will always love her and I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special. It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change."

"There's the unknown aspect, there's that pit in my stomach. I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds. She's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that," he continued.

Fox was recently linked to Machine Gun Kelly after they were photographed together, but Green stressed that they're just friends,

"She met this guy, Colson, on set. I've never met him. Megan and I have talked about him. They're just friends at this point. I trust her judgement, she's always had really good judgement. I don't want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."

The couple tied the knot in Hawaii in 2010. They share three sons together- seven-year-old Noah, six-year-old Bodhi and three-year-old Journey.