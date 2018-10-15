It’s over: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson call of engagement

Another celebrity couple have called it quits and we must admit we were quite surprised to hear about this pair’s break up.

According to TMZ, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have ended their relationship.

It is believed the pair went their separate ways this weekend after a whirlwind romance.

The No Tears Left To Cry singer and her former fiance felt it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off.

Both Pete and Ariana hope to remain friends, but they are no longer romantically involved.

The duo stunned fans earlier this year when they announced their engagement only a few weeks after they started dating. Pete got down on one knee and proposed to Ariana with a ring that reportedly cost $100k.

Rumour has it close friends and family aren’t surprised by Pete and Ariana’s split at all. A source told People: "It was way too much too soon. It's not shocking to anyone."

Ariana and the SNL cast member have yet to comment on the news.