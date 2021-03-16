It’s official! ‘Killing Eve’ to end with upcoming fourth season

It’s a sad day for Killing Eve fans as BBC confirm that this upcoming fourth season will be the show’s last.

The network announced that after many delays, production for season four will begin in the early summer this year, as well as confirming that the show is coming to an end.

Commenting on the news, Killing Eve star Sandra Oh said, “Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon.”

“I’m so grateful for all the cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Meanwhile, Jodie Comer, Killing Eve’s infamous Villanelle said, “Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride.”

“Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

However, fans can still hold on to a little bit of hope, as according to Deadline, BBC America is developing a number of potential spinoffs, keen to expand the Killing Eve Universe.