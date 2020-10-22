It’s official: Jessie J and Channing Tatum have broken up for good

After pursuing an on-again, off-again relationship for the past few years, the singer-songwriter Jessie J has confirmed that she and actor Channing Tatum are officially broken up.

The 32-year-old made the announcement that she was single again in a recent social media post. Jessie shared a provocative video to her Instagram account, showing herself twerking, followed by a very relatable clip where she’s seen sipping a large glass or red wine.

However, it was actually the caption she wrote to go along with the salacious video which alluded to her single status.

“What my pupils are actually doing while I calmly stare at you trying to get a quick read on your energy…” Jessie wrote, before adding, “Single life in a pandemic is [crystal ball emoji].”

Making sure not to offend anyone, the singer explained, “It’s supposed to be funny. So don’t get serious Sally in the comments. Sorry if your name is Sally and you aren’t serious.”

There you have it — after two years of dating and breaking up and getting back together again, the couple have officially parted way. Is the split for good though? That’s yet to be seen.

Jessie and Channing first got together towards the end of 2018, and broke up towards the end of 2019. However, the couple were then reunited just two months later in January 2020. Jessie also posted a very sweet and heartfelt post for Channing on his fortieth birthday back in April.