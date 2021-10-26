It’s official: Giovanni Pernice confirms split from Maura Higgins

It’s official folks — Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice are no longer together as the Strictly Come Dancing professional confirmed their split on social media yesterday afternoon.

Addressing the break up rumours once and for all, Giovanni took to his Instagram Stories on Monday evening to set the record straight, saying, “this should be the end of any speculation”.

“Hey guys – I hope everyone had a great Monday,” his lengthy Instagram post started. “Going into another wonderful training week – Thank you so much for your amazing messages and your support this weekend.”

Continuing, he wrote, “Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrong-doing & this should be the end of any speculation.”

“Whilst I respect & understand interest in my personal life, wouldn’t it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects & issues which need the attention,” he wondered.

“My eyes have been opened to so many things during my career, but I am learning so much from this series of Strictly, “Giovanni confessed. “The show has highlighted many important conversations for different communities & increased representation.”

“These are the conversations which deserve the time, energy & recognition. We must concentrate on what’s important and how we can all make a difference in life,” he concluded.

Speculation first arose that Love Island star Maura Higgins and Giovanni were no longer an item just over a week ago, when eagle-eyed followers noticed that both had deleted all photos of each other from their Instagram accounts.

“Why has Maura deleted her posts with Giovanni?? not the #strictlycurse again..” one Twitter user moaned.

It appears they were definitely on to something too, as Giovanni and Maura are officially over just six months after the pair were first romantically linked this past May.