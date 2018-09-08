‘It’s not okay’: Kourtney and Scott get in heated argument over kids

Former partners Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian got into a heated discussion about their children.

In a sneak peek of Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the two are shown arguing over Scott’s recent decision.

Kourtney confronts him about the way he is balancing his new relationship with parenting their three young kids.

According to E! News, the fight came after the dad introduced his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, to his children without consulting their mother first.

Scott calls his ex-partner “annoying” when she expresses her anger at the situation.

“It’s called giving someone a heads up and having a respectful conversation — giving someone the respect,” the mum tried to explain.

But the father did not agree with the point she was trying to make, saying that sometimes “things don’t always go as planned”.

Kourtney countered: “I make sacrifices all the time and you’re not following through with the things you say you’re going to do. Then you just go and do whatever you want, and I’m not okay with it.”

But Scott was on a completely different page than the model, attributing her reaction to her “overly controlling” and “difficult” nature.

“I think you expect a lot from a lot of people,” Scott continued. “But not always can your expectations always be met, even though people are trying their hardest to please you.”

The mum admitted being a “perfectionist” but said that it was “not okay” for Scott to “do whatever [he] wants”.

In this couple’s case, co-parenting is important to both of them, but Kourtney felt left out of an important parenting decision.

Hopefully, the pair can resolve the disagreement soon, but we will have to stay tuned for the next episode’s release to find out.