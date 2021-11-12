It’s back! Dancing With The Stars returns to RTÉ early next year

Great news ballroom fans — after a two year hiatus, a brand new series of the Dancing With The Stars is returning to RTÉ in January 2022.

RTÉ announced the wonderful news today, revealing that this long-awaited series will feature 12 new celebrity dancers hoping to make it all the way to the final and take home that all important Dancing With The Stars Glitterball trophy.

In case you need a refresher, Dancing With The Stars was a hugely popular Sunday evening entertainment series, which saw familiar faces from the world of Irish entertainment team up with professional dancers to perform a live routine each week.

The upcoming series is produced by ShinAwiL for RTÉ, and is set to run from January to March, providing some much-welcome glamour and truckloads of sparkles to kick off Sunday evening viewing in the New Year.

Presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will be back at the helm of the series in 2022. Judges Loraine Barry and Brian Redmond will also return to Dancing with the Stars in January, and will be joined by new judging panel member — dancer and acclaimed choreographer — Arthur Gourounlian.

All three judges will be ready to give their informed, upfront, and sometimes tough-talking reviews and scores from each of the live performances to the contestants.

New Dancing With The Stars judge, Arthur Gourounlian

If you can’t get enough of those behind-the-scenes tidbits, then you’ll be pleased to hear that social reporter James Patrice is back for the new season with his access-all-areas backstage pass to bring fans all the latest news and updates from the training room and the dancefloor on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.

More exciting details about Dancing With the Stars 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks, including the line-up of celebrities taking part, and their professional partners. A number of new pro-dancers will be joining this year's show also for the first time, including two new professional dancers from Ireland.