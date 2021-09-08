It’s a girl! YouTuber Jim Chapman & fiancée Sarah welcome baby #1

British YouTuber and social media influencer Jim Chapman is now a dad after welcoming the birth of his first child with fiancée Sarah Tarleton.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the 33-year-old dad announced the wonderful news by sharing a sweet black and white photo of his little one’s tiny fist tightly clutching onto his thumb.

“She’s here. Everything has changed. Everything makes sense,” Jim lovingly wrote in the caption, revealing the sex of his new bundle of joy.

Of course it wasn’t long until friends, family and fans flocked to the comment section to wish the influencer congratulations, as Jim’s sister Nicole excitedly wrote, “Love her and can’t wait to cuddle her up. Can’t believe she has more hair then me already.”

“Congratulations my darlings,” Jim’s other sister, Sam, gushed before adding, “Well done Sarah, you absolute hero. Welcome little darling girl.”

“Congratulations!!!!” Pixie Lott commented followed by a stream of heart emojis.

“Congratulations! All the love to you three,” Love Islander Brett Staniland sweetly wrote.

Meanwhile, Irish presenter Darren Kennedy commented, “Congratulations Jim. Beautiful!!! So happy for you guys and can’t wait to meet Margot,” hinting to her dainty name.

Announcing the special news herself, model and new mum Sarah shared a gorgeous photo of her and her darling daughter. “Margot Grace Alba Chapman. 5/9/2021,” she wrote in the caption confirming their baby girl’s adorable name and revealing her birthday.

The name Margot is of French origins, derived from the name Margaret, meaning pearl.

Commenting underneath Sarah’s announcement post, Jim proudly wrote, “We (mostly you) made a pretty great kid. Good work!”

Huge congratulations to both Sarah and Jim on the birth of baby Margot and this exciting new chapter!