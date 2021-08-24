It’s a girl! The One Show host Alex Jones welcomes third child

Huge congratulations are in order for The One Show host Alex Jones who has welcomed the birth of her third child with husband Charlie Thomson.

Already proud parents to their two sons, four-year-old Teddy and two-year-old Kit, the pair now have a beautiful baby girl, as Alex announced the wonderful news on Instagram this morning.

“Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21,” she revealed in the caption, alongside three gorgeous photos featuring their new little bundle of joy.

In the first adorable snap we get a glimpse of their baby girl’s tiny feet, with her hospital tags secured around her ankles. In the next two photos we see Alex and her daughter in those magical moments after she was born.

“Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit,” the 44-year-old mum continued. “Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5.”

“It still doesn’t feel real!!! Thank you to everyone at the Queen Charlotte hospital for all your support again, especially super midwife Audrey,” Alex gushed before going on to say that their little one’s name will be revealed soon.

@alexjonesthompson

Of course it wasn’t long before Alex’s post was flooded with comments of congratulations from followers, friends and fellow co-stars.

Jermain Jenas, a co-presenter on The One Show lovingly wrote, “Congratulations to you both amazing news,” as did Boyzone star and fellow co-host Ronan Keating.

Alex first announced the exciting news that she was expecting this past March while hosting The One Show with Ronan. The two were discussing lockdown babies, when Ronan not-so-subtly asked Alex if she had anything to share.

“I feel really nervous all of a sudden!” Alex said, laughing as she added, “It just seems like a good time to share some news with everybody, and the crew in the studio for the first time. Lockdown has been anything but predictable and we’ve had some really unexpected news — baby number three is on the way!”

The studio then burst out in a round of applause and cheers as dad-of-five Ronan wished Alex congratulations. Alex then insisted that she would “need all the tips” from Ronan who welcomed the birth of his youngest child Coco a year and a half ago.

Alex then admitted, “Yeah we didn’t see that one coming, but yeah we’re delighted.”