It’s a girl! Hilaria Baldwin reveals her newborn daughter’s sweet name

Alec and Hilaria Balwin shocked us all on Monday evening when they announced the birth of their sixth child, just five months after Hilaria gave birth to their son Eduardo.

Now the mom-of-six has taken to Instagram again to share a gorgeous photo of their new baby girl, revealing the sweet name they chose.

“We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia,” Hilaria lovingly revealed. Lucia comes from the Latin word Lux meaning 'light'.

“Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true,” the 37-year-old mom added alongside a beautiful photo of her new daughter fast asleep, wearing an adorable pink babygrow with little bunny rabbits on it.

Little Lucia is now the youngest of Hilaria and Alec’s brood, which also includes five-month-old Eduardo, two-year-old Romeo, four-year-old Leonardo, five-year-old Rafael and seven-year-old Carmen, along with Alec’s eldest daughter, 25-year-old Ireland whom he shares with ex, Kim Basinger.

Hilaria initially announced the wonderful news about their new little bundle of joy by sharing a family photo of herself and all six of her children, with her newest addition, Lucia cradled in her arms, posting the photo to her Instagram account on Monday evening.

She simply captioned the image “7”, referring to all of the kids her and Alec now have, without any other explanation, or without having previously hinted that they had another baby on the way.

Alec shared the same sweet photo to his own Instagram page, captioning the post, “Mi vida…,” which means ‘my life’ in Spanish.