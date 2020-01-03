It’s a girl! Grey’s Anatomy’s Caterina Scorsone welcomes her third child

Huge congratulations are in order for Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone who has welcomed her third child.

The actress welcomed a baby girl and she is as cute as can be.

Caterina confirmed the birth of her darling daughter by posting a photo of her and her big sister.

The actress, who plays Maggie on the medical drama series, also shared the name of her newborn and we adore it.

The mum-of-three decided to call her Arwen. The name Arwen is of Welsh origin and means fair. How delightful!

Caterina wrote alongside the image of her girls, “Arwen is here! Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment.”

Caterina’s Grey’s Anatomy co-stars showered her with loving messages.

Sarah Drew wrote, “So beautiful!!”

“Congratulations and welcome to the 3 daughters club!!!” said Alex Blue Davis.

Kate Walsh, who starred alongside Caterina on Private Practice, simply wrote “Arwen” with a love heart emoji.

Peyton Kennedy said, “So much love to you and the family.”

Caterina is also a mum to two other daughters-three-year-old Paloma and seven-year-old Eliza.

We couldn’t be happier for the Grey’s Anatomy star. Baby Arwen is far too adorable!