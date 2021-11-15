It’s a girl! Danielle Lloyd welcomes the birth of her darling daughter

Model Danielle Lloyde is now a mum-of-five after welcoming the birth of her sweet baby girl with husband Michael O’Neil.

After many years of hoping for a darling daughter, Danielle revealed exclusively to OK! Magazine that her beautiful little girl finally arrived on Friday, November 12, “to complete our family”.

“We are all over the moon and both mummy & baby are doing well,” she added.

Danielle is already a proud mum to her four boys, 11-year-old Archie, 10-year-old Harry and eight-year-old George whom she shares with her ex-husband Jamie O'Hara, along with little four-year-old Ronnie, who’s her first child with her new electrician husband Michael.

Danielle was quite open about the fact that it was her dream to have a little daughter one day, and even considered going abroad for gender selection procedures, to make sure that her next child was a girl.

However, due to travel restrictions during the pandemic, Danielle decided to leave it up to chance instead, and conceived their darling daughter naturally.

“We can't wait to become a family of seven. I know there's a risk it'll be another boy though – having five boys would be totally mad!” Danielle previously confessed, adding, “But, of course, the main thing I want is for the baby to be healthy. And if it's not a girl – we'll just try again after!”

Luckily, it seems now they don’t have to!

Huge congratulations to both Danielle and Michael on the birth of their gorgeous baby girl and the latest edition to their family-of-seven!