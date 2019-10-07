Congrats! Cecelia Ahern has given birth to a beautiful baby girl

Huge congratulations are in order for Cecelia Ahern and her husband, David Keoghan. The couple welcomed their third child into the world on Saturday night.

The P.S I Love You author gave birth to a little girl on October 5.

She confirmed the joyous news by posting a photo of her daughter’s tiny foot.

The mum-of-three decided to call her daughter Blossom.

The stunning name means ‘thrive to flourish’- how beautiful.

The Postscript author wrote, “Last night we welcomed our third child, our baby girl Blossom into the world.”

Friends of the writer were quick to comment on her wonderful news.

“Congratulations, Cecelia, how wonderful. Such a beautiful name and I hope you're both thriving,” said Maria Keyes.

Amy Huberman wrote, “Aw gorgeous. A huge congratulations Cecelia.”

“Well done you and the biggest congrats to all the family. A new life begins… x” Jennifer Dickinson gushed.

Cecelia is a mum to two children already- nine-year-old Robin and seven-year-old Sonny.