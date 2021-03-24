It’s a girl! Ashley Tisdale has given birth to her first child

High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale is now a mom! The 35-year-old actress welcomed the birth of her first child with husband Christopher French on Tuesday, March 23, giving birth to a beautiful baby girl.

Announcing the wonderful news on Instagram this afternoon, the new mom proudly wrote, “Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21,” revealing their darling daughter’s unusual yet gorgeous name.

Tisdale also shared a sweet black and white photo of little Jupiter’s hand tightly clutching onto one of her mama’s fingers.

Of course Ashley’s post was immediately flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family, fans and other celeb moms, including Glee’s Lea Michele, who lovingly wrote, “Congratulations beautiful mama!” followed by a red heart emoji.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland excitedly gushed, “A QUEEEEEN AND HER PRINCESS!!!!!!”

Meanwhile Scream Queens star and new mom Emma Roberts simply commented, “Angel!!!!!!”

Ashley first announced the amazing news that she was expecting this past September, 2020, sharing an adorable photo of her and husband Christopher lovingly gazing down at her small bump.

A month later she revealed the exciting news that she was having a baby girl, by sharing a series of photos from her gender reveal party, in which she and Christopher cut into a pink coloured cake, signalling their baby’s sex.

“This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER! I cried I was so happy,” Ashley wrote at the time.

Huge congratulations to both of the new parents — what an exciting new adventure!