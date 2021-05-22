It’s a boy! Mrs Hinch welcomes the birth of her second child

It’s a boy! Huge congratulations are in order for social media star Mrs. Hinch, otherwise known as Sophie Hinchliffe who has welcomed the birth of her second child, after giving birth to another beautiful baby boy.

Announcing the wonderful news today on Instagram, Sophie revealed that she gave birth to baby number two at 12.56am, and that he weighed 7lb 4 ounces.

"Hello Everyone Jamie, Ronnie, Henry and I have a little someone to introduce to you. Born today, 22/05/21 at 12:56am, weighing 7lb 4 ounces, please meet Lennie Alan James Hinchliffe. I have absolutely no words to explain how I’m feeling right now guys but what I do know is that our hearts are so full."

Sophie continued "We are so very grateful and SO in love. Let the Adventures of Ron, Len & Hen begin. Thank you so so much for all of your beautiful well wishes and messages checking in on us. Your support and love means the world. Lots of love to every single one of you xxxx Jamie, your boys and I love you millions."

Sophie and her husband Jamie are already proud parents to their nearly-two-year-old son, Ron, whom they welcomed into the world on June 20, 2019. They also have an adorable little pooch named Henry, whom they’re absolutely besotted with.

Announcing the exciting news that she was pregnant again this past December, Sophie shared a sweet photo of little Ron sitting in front of their Christmas tree with a sign which read, “New Year’s Resolution: Be The Best Big Brother… 2021,” with their baby’s scan pinned to the corner.

“It is often in the darkest skies that we see the brightest stars. Baby Hinch Number 2, we can’t wait to finally meet you,” the 31-year-old mum lovingly wrote in the caption.

On February 17 the social media influencer shared the gender of their new baby, announcing that they were going to be having another little boy. “Ron & Hen .. we ALL love you!! NOW get ready boys .. there will no longer be two! He is on his way!! Dreams really do come true,” the mum-of-two wrote alongside a lovely photo of herself and Jamie cutting into their gender reveal cake.

Huge congratulations to both Sophie and Jamie on their new little bundle of joy!