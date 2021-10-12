It’s a boy! Harry and Izzy Judd welcome the birth of baby #3

Huge congratulations are in order for McFly drummer Harry Judd and his violinist wife Izzy who have welcomed the birth of their third child — a bouncing baby boy!

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, the dad-of-three shared a beautiful snap of himself giving Izzy a sweet kiss as the glowing mum breastfed her new bundle of joy.

“Clever Mummy and baby boy are doing well and are both beautiful xxx,” 35-year-old Harry lovingly wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Izzy shared the same gorgeous snap to her own Instagram account, alongside a caption which read, “And just like that my world feels complete”.

Yet to reveal their little one’s name, Harry and Izzy are already proud parents to their five-year-old daughter Lola and four-year-old son Kit.

Of course it wasn’t long before both of their wonderful announcement posts were flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

“Biggest congratulations,” commented Amy Dowden, the Strictly Come Dancing professional who’s currently paired up with Harry’s bandmate, Tom Fletcher.

“Congratulations! So happy for you guys,” gushed Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh.

“Congratulations,” new mum-of-two Binky Felstead sweetly wrote, adding, “enjoy the bubble”.

Meanwhile, The Wanted’s Jay McGuiness excitedly commented, “Awwwwwww just great news. Well Done Izzy x”.