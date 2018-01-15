Aw! Jacqueline Jossa reveals she is expecting baby number two

Jacqueline Jossa has brightened up this gloomy morning by sharing some very exciting pregnancy news. The Eastenders actress revealed that she is expecting her second baby with her husband Dan Osborne.

In an interview with OK! magazine, the mum shared, “We both started laughing when the test was positive. We took two more just to be sure!”

Jacqueline revealed that the pair were stunned by the pregnancy.

"We hadn’t been trying so it was a huge shock," they admitted.

My EVERYTHING A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Nov 8, 2017 at 4:44am PST

The actress has a two-year-old daughter named Ella with The Only Way Is Essex star. Dan also shares a four-year-old son named Teddy with his ex-girlfriend Megan Tomlin.

He opened up about becoming a dad for the third time: “I think I’m still getting my head around it. Kids are a blessing but having three children is going to be a big responsibility.”

He admitted, “I’m not going to lie, I feel quite scared!”

Lauren left hit BBC soap EastEnders recently, where she played Lauren Branning for eight years.

Huge congratulations to Jacqueline and Dan!