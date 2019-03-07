Binky Felstead gets real about her body and single mum struggles

Binky Felstead has always been open about life as a single mum – and it ain't easy.

The former Made in Chelsea star is mum to the CUTEST toddler India, who will celebrate her second birthday in June.

India's dad is former MIC star Josh ''JP'' Patterson, who split with Binky 15 months after the birth.

The 28-year-old has since been vocal about the struggles of single motherhood and how tough she is finding things.

She told Women's Health, ''Of course there are times where I think, ‘F***, I’m on my own and I’ve got a baby.''

We hear you, Binks.

On top of that, social media has been a pain in the arse for her, with snaps of seemingly happy families everywhere.

She said, ''I was home with India and I would see on Instagram that everyone was out and about and I just felt really isolated.''

She continued, ''I can get quite low scrolling through Instagram and seeing all these happy, or what looks like happy, families – mums and dads and babies”.

While her love life might be quiet atm, she has been working at her fitness – and her Instagram snaps show her hard work (those abs are enviable).

Binky says that people aren't used to seeing her in this kind of shape.

She said, ''People remember me being bigger back in Made in Chelsea. Not bigger but I was curvier and I didn’t ever go to the gym, so my body has changed.''

She continued, ''All other girls who are on Instagram posting in bikinis didn’t get criticised because they’ve always looked like that. But because I’ve lost a bit of weight they feel like they can say something.''

We think she looks fab – and that she's kicking ass at being a single mum – India is so lucky to have her.