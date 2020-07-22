Is it you? The hunt is on for the nation’s ultimate best friends

The hunt is on for the nation’s BEST BFFs!

To celebrate International Friendship Day on Thursday July 30, thortful.com are on the hunt for the UK’s best BFFs. You know that one friend who has gone above and beyond for their bestie, whether that's by helping them out financially, taking them on holiday, buying them a house or being there at the end of the phone when they need a chat?

With lockdown having separated many people from their besties, thortful want to give one lucky duo a Luxury Mayfair Food Hamper from John Lewis worth £150, to make their reunion that bit more special.

Filled with delicious delights including fruit cake, chocolates, basil olives, Prosecco and two bottles of wine, this is the ultimate summer hamper!

To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is head over to thortful.com and explain why your bestie is your number one! The competition closes on July 26 at 23:59 GMT and the winner will be selected by thortful and contacted via email on July 27.

"People have gone to great lengths to stay connected with their friends during lockdown. We have seen an increase in thinking of you and miss you cards during this time, indicating that friendship and connection is more important than ever. And as people have been unable to see their besties for so long, we want to celebrate the friends that have gone above and beyond for each other," thortful.com shared.

So, do you think your bestie deserves this incredible prize? Why not enter them and you could win this delightful prize.