Is ‘Bennifer’ back? J.Lo and Ben Affleck photographed on holidays

Could it be true? Are Bennifer really back together? It certainly seems that way! Former flames Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed on holidays together, one month after J.Lo announced her split from baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

In the photographs published by The Daily Mail, Ben and Jennifer, who ended their engagement 17 years ago, are seen in a car together near a Ski resort in Big Sky, Montana, where Affleck reportedly has a house. The couple were later spotted again on their return to LA on Saturday, when they arrived via private jet.

A source who spoke to People confirmed, “Jennifer spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy.”

Sparks first started flying between Ben and Jennifer when they met on the film set for Gigli in 2002, and started dating shortly afterwards. The media absolutely fell in love with this Hollywood duo, who were aptly dubbed ‘Bennifer’.

J.Lo and Ben were the ‘it couple’ of the early 2000’s, dominating headlines and creating media storms everywhere they went. In fact, they blamed the media hype around them as the reason why they called off their 2003 wedding, days before it was due to take place.

‘Bennifer’ was officially cancelled in early 2004, when the couple decided to call things off for good. However, it certainly looks like sparks are flying between these two yet again, and we can’t wait to see what it turns into.